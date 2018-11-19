PlayStation Classic Japanese TV Spot Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new Japanese TV spot for PlayStation Classic.

View it below:





PlayStation Classic will launch worldwide on December 3 for $99 / €99 / 9,980 yen.

