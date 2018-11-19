Super Robot Wars T Headed to Asia With English Subtitles in 2019 - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia announced Super Robot Wars T is headed to Southeast Asia for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 with English subtitles.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Super Robot Wars is a simulation RPG with various robots crossing-over from different works to fight against common enemies. More than 90 titles have been released to date, and 2016 was the 25th anniversary. In the upcoming Super Robot Wars T, the game system and graphics have been improved. First-timers to the Super Robot Wars series will also enjoy the novel world view and standalone story.

The following will appear in the game:

Invincible Robo Trider G7

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children (Mechs-only)

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart (Mechs-only)

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7 (Mechs-only)

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Armored Trooper Votoms

Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Soldier (Mechs-only)

Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle

The Brave Express Might Gaine

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar

Cowboy Bebop (New)

Gunbuster

Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX (New)

Magic Knight Rayearth (New)

Gun Sword

Rakuen Tsuihou: Expelled from Paradise (New)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

