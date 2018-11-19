Red Dead Redemption 2 Continues to Top the French Charts

by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 2 hours ago / 366 Views
Today's SELL charts reveal that Red Dead Redemption 2 stayed on top in France in week 45, while the usual evergreen titles like the latest Call of Duty and FIFA blocked any new games from entering the top five.
 
 
Top sellers per system are as follows. Mario makes it a clean sweep of the Switch top three this week, with Super Mario Odyssey returning to the chart.
 
PS4
  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
  3. FIFA 19
Xbox One
  1. Red Dead Redemption 2
  2. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition
Nintendo Switch
  1. Super Mario Party
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Luigi's Mansion
  2. Mario Kart 7
  3. Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
Playstation Vita
  1. Punch Line
  2. Farming Simulator 2018
  3. One Piece : Burning Blood
PC
  1. Football Manager 2019
  2. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
  3. The Sims 4

