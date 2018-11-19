Red Dead Redemption 2 Continues to Top the French Charts - News

Today's SELL charts reveal that Red Dead Redemption 2 stayed on top in France in week 45, while the usual evergreen titles like the latest Call of Duty and FIFA blocked any new games from entering the top five.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Mario makes it a clean sweep of the Switch top three this week, with Super Mario Odyssey returning to the chart.

PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII FIFA 19

Xbox One

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Party Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo 3DS

Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D

Playstation Vita

Punch Line Farming Simulator 2018 One Piece : Burning Blood

PC

Football Manager 2019 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII The Sims 4

