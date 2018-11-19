Super Mario Party Sells an Estimated 622,103 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 241 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The party game from publisher Nintendo and developer NDcube - Super Mario Party - sold 622,103 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 6.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 256,744 units sold (41%), compared to 155,169 units sold in Europe (25%) and 144,809 units sold in Japan (23%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 18,318 units in the UK, 32,148 units in Germany, and 46,819 units in France.

Super Mario Party released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles