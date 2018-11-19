Cliff Bleszinski: 'I Am NEVER Making Another Game' - News

Former Boss Key boss Cliff Bleszinski has stated via Twitter "I am NEVER making another game." After the studio closed down he paid his employees, their 401Ks and healthcare for months to make sure they could take care of their families. He added that he did not take a salary for two years.

I paid my employees, their 401ks, and their health care - even months after the studio folded. So they could care for their families.



I didn't take a salary myself for two years.



I get you're sad, but god, this kinda shit is another reason I am NEVER making another game. https://t.co/RtS7l5WcAl — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 15, 2018

The Tweet was in response to a now deleted Tweeted that said the following: "You all won't refund players who stuck with you all and spent money for you all to keep up the content. Cliff I looked up to you during the Gears of War days and sad to see you where you are at. Wish you'd come back. Now all that money is waisted [sic]."

