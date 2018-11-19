Cliff Bleszinski: 'I Am NEVER Making Another Game' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 528 Views
Former Boss Key boss Cliff Bleszinski has stated via Twitter "I am NEVER making another game." After the studio closed down he paid his employees, their 401Ks and healthcare for months to make sure they could take care of their families. He added that he did not take a salary for two years.
I paid my employees, their 401ks, and their health care - even months after the studio folded. So they could care for their families.— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 15, 2018
I didn't take a salary myself for two years.
I get you're sad, but god, this kinda shit is another reason I am NEVER making another game. https://t.co/RtS7l5WcAl
The Tweet was in response to a now deleted Tweeted that said the following: "You all won't refund players who stuck with you all and spent money for you all to keep up the content. Cliff I looked up to you during the Gears of War days and sad to see you where you are at. Wish you'd come back. Now all that money is waisted [sic]."
Not a fan of his games but you have to admire his treatment of staff in such a troubling time.
A staff member later replied that he never got those wages, I believe he said he got 2-3 weeks.
Cliffy B said he and that dev are good friends and that the dev was just ribbing him.
Telltale Games could probably learn a thing or 2 from CliffyB
If he doesn't make another game that's just fine
Fair enough. Don't think many people are begging for you to make another one anyway...
Maybe he can spend his time studying how many buttons are on the 3 consoles controllers, I know it's hard to know so much in depth information about the gaming business but you know.... it's almost like the guy had no idea about the industry other than "my games are the best games out there, no one else matters"
