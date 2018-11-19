Spyro Trilogy and Pokémon Let's Go Top UK Charts, Fallout 76 Sales Down 82% Compared to Fallout 4 - News

/ 442 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Spyro Reignitied Trilogy Debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK for the week ending November 17. That is a first for the franchise.

If you combine the sales for Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokémon Let's Go Eevee that game would have topped the charts as they outsold Spyro by eight percent. Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu debuted in fourth, while Pokémon Let's Go Eevee debuted in sixth. Launch sales for the game are down 60 percent compared to Pokémon Sun and Moon.





Fallout 76 debuted in third with sales down 82 percent compared to 2015's Fallout 4. However, digital sales are likely much higher for Fallout 76 as it is an online multiplayer game.

Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle debuted in eighth, while Hitman 2 debuted in 10th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Red Dead Redemption 2 Fallout 76 Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu FIFA 19 Pokémon Let's Go Eevee Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hitman 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles