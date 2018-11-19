Screencheat: Unplugged Announced for Switch - News

Developer Samurai Punk announced party split-screen first-person shooter, Screencheat: Unplugged, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop on November 29 for $12.99 / €11.99 / £10.79 / AUS $17.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Samurai Punk’s Screencheat: Unplugged features a myriad of improvements over the original release, as well as alterations tailored just for the Nintendo Switch, including: a graphical overhaul with more vibrant and clear visuals designed with the portable screen in mind, new and remixed maps, remastered weapons, an updated UI, full support for single Joy-Con™, dual Joy-Con™, and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller inputs, and an entirely new soundtrack introducing a fresh and mischievous medley of energetic tracks to enjoy.

Wield a wacky arsenal of one-hit kill weapons ranging from blunderbusses and hobby horses to candelabras and explosive teddy bears. Since all characters are invisible, players must watch their opponents’ screens to know their locations; screen-cheating is not only encouraged, it’s necessary. The 11 levels are divided into color-coded areas filled with memorable landmarks, allowing positions to be pinpointed with ease.

Screencheat: Unplugged touts a range of recognizable game modes, like My First Deathmatch and Hillcampers, as well as decidedly less-familiar ones, such as Murder Mystery and the confetti-filled piñata-based experience Capture the Fun, which use the game’s distinctive premise in fascinating ways. This variety is reflective of the full experience, which is brimming with customization options allowing players to tune the experience to their personal tastes.

