inXile Plans to Grow by 30% Following Microsoft Acquisition

Microsoft on Xbox Inside at the Xbox X018 event announced it had acquired developers Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment. inXile founder Brian Fargo discussed the acquisition with Eurogamer.

Fargo said the company plans to grow by 30 percent in the "short-term." The company doesn't plan on becoming a studio with hundreds of developers.





"In the short-term we talk about increasing it 30 per cent or so," he said. "We're not trying to become multi-hundred-person teams but just filling the holes we've been desperately wanting to: having a full-time audio person, having a full-time lighting person, having a cinematics person - these things that could help us improve what we're doing."

Fargo added that talks with Microsoft about a possible acquisition began in April.

"I'd have to think about when the exact day was it became very real, but the conversation started back in April, and as you might imagine with Microsoft, it's an incredible vetting process you need to go through, both as a person and a company. Yeah, it takes quite a while," said Fargo.

The developer currently has an unannounced project it has been working on that Microsoft is "quite keen on."

"Well, we've had a project in development for some time we haven't announced that they're quite keen on, so we'll be looking at that and saying, 'Okay, what does this product look like now we're going to be given extra time and resources?' Evaluating how we could make it better," he said.

