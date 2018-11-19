DayZ Tops 4 Million Units Sold as It Hits Beta on PC - News

/ 180 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bohemia Interactive announced DayZ has sold over four million units as it hits beta on Windows PC.

View the update vlog on the beta below:





Here are some highlights for the beta:

Major engine changes

Improvements to game and network performance

Introduction of base building

Massively improved implementation of vehicles

More elaborate AI for infected and animals

Major map rework to make Chernarus more beautiful and detailed

Ability to run your own servers

Modding Support

DayZ first hit Early Access in 2013 and launched on Xbox Game Preview in 2019. It will leave Early Access on PC by the end of 2018 and for Xbox One in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles