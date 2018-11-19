The Princess Guide Gets Your 4 Knights Princesses Trailer - News

posted 2 hours ago

NIS America has released a new trailer for the action RPG, The Princess Guide, that introduces four trainable princesses: Liliartie, Veronica, Monomaria, and Alpana.

Here is an overview of the characters:

Liliartie, Head Knight of Alixon – With a seemingly bottomless stomach, Liliartie absolutely loves to eat. Meat is what she especially looks forward to, but your training regimen is of even greater interest to her!

– With a seemingly bottomless stomach, Liliartie absolutely loves to eat. Meat is what she especially looks forward to, but your training regimen is of even greater interest to her! Veronica, Guild Master of the Rusty Magic Guild – A prodigy of the magical arts, Veronica exerts her authority and expects efficient results. Just don’t get on her bad side, or else you’ll be turned into a frog!

– A prodigy of the magical arts, Veronica exerts her authority and expects efficient results. Just don’t get on her bad side, or else you’ll be turned into a frog! Monomaria, Fallen Noble of the Yudaria Family – Chivalrous to the core, Monomaria is a diligent aristocrat who takes her training seriously. She holds you in high regard, but carries an immense burden on her shoulders.

– Chivalrous to the core, Monomaria is a diligent aristocrat who takes her training seriously. She holds you in high regard, but carries an immense burden on her shoulders. Alpana, Sage of the Great Kamara Faith – A beloved dragon princess who breathes faith over fire, Alpana wishes for nothing but peace among all. How will her mission fare during this time of war?

The Princess Guide will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in early 2019.

