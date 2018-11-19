Super Robot Wars T Announced for PS4 and Switch - News

Bandai Namco has announced simulation RPG, Super Robot Wars T, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan in 2019.

The following will appear in the game:

Invincible Robo Trider G7

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children (Mechs-only)

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart (Mechs-only)

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7 (Mechs-only)

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Armored Trooper Votoms

Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Soldier (Mechs-only)

Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle

The Brave Express Might Gaine

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar

Cowboy Bebop (New)

Gunbuster

Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX (New)

Magic Knight Rayearth (New)

Gun Sword

Rakuen Tsuihou: Expelled from Paradise (New)

