Super Robot Wars DD Announced for iOS and Android

Bandai Namco has announced free-to-play simulation RPG with microtransactions, Super Robot Wars DD, for iOS and Android. It will launch in Japan in 2019.
View the announcement trailer below:
The following will appear in the game:
- Devilman (original manga)
- Steel Jeeg
- Getter Robo Armageddon
- Mazinkaiser
- Choudenji Robo Combattler V
- Choudenji Machine Voltes V
- Aura Battler Dunbine
- Armored Trooper Votoms
- Blue Comet SPT Layzner
- The King of Braves GaoGaiGar
- Code Geass
- Zegapain
- Zegapain ADP
- Valvrave the Liberator
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattaack
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Full Metal Panic!
- Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone
- Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance
Thanks Gematsu.
