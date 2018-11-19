Super Robot Wars DD Announced for iOS and Android - News

Bandai Namco has announced free-to-play simulation RPG with microtransactions, Super Robot Wars DD, for iOS and Android. It will launch in Japan in 2019.

The following will appear in the game:

Devilman (original manga)

Steel Jeeg

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinkaiser

Choudenji Robo Combattler V

Choudenji Machine Voltes V

Aura Battler Dunbine

Armored Trooper Votoms

Blue Comet SPT Layzner

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar

Code Geass

Zegapain

Zegapain ADP

Valvrave the Liberator

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattaack

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Full Metal Panic!

Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone

Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance

