Waku Waku Sweets Headed West on November 22 for Switch - News

Waku Waku Sweets is coming to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on November 22 for $29.99 / €29.99 until December 12. After that it will be $39.99 / €39.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Become a wonderful pastry chef and learn how to make various confectioneries. Acquire on-the-job experience by making all kinds of confectioneries!

Key Features:

As if you were baking in real life! Tilt to pour mixtures, rotate to mix, follow the steps and move the controller as shown on the screen. That’s how you cook!

Tilt to pour mixtures, rotate to mix, follow the steps and move the controller as shown on the screen. That’s how you cook! Over 100 recipes included! Ranging from popular cakes that everyone loves to traditional Japanese confectioneries called Wagashi. They all look so yummy!

Ranging from popular cakes that everyone loves to traditional Japanese confectioneries called Wagashi. They all look so yummy! There is more to enjoy! Change into your favorite outfit, and change your hairstyle. Participate in contests and chat with the people in town to complete your quest to become the best. Make everyone smile with your confectioneries, and become a wonderful pastry chef!

