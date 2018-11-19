Project Nimbus: Code Mirai Gets Rise Mirai Expansion Trailers - News

GameTomo has released two gameplay trailers for the Rise Mirai expansion for the high-speed robot action game Project Nimbus: Code Mirai.

View them below:





Project Nimbus: Code Mirai is available now for the PlayStation 4. The Rise Mirai expansion will launch in Japan on November 29. A release date in the west for the expansion has not been announced.

