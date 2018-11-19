New Aleste Game in Development - News

M2 announced its new M2A brand is developing a new game in the Aleste series. Aleste is a 1988 vertical scrolling arcade shoot ’em up game.

More information will be released in summer 2019.

Thanks Gematsu.

