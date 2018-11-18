VR Visual Novel Tokyo Chronos Second Trailer Released - News

/ 136 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

MyDearest has released the second trailer for virtual reality visual novel Tokyo Chronos.

View it below:





Tokyo Chronos will launch for the PlayStation VR, Oculus GO, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles