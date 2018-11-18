Kirby: Star Allies Gets Taranza Trailer - News

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Kirby: Star Allies that introduces Taranza. He will launch alongside Magolor and Susie as free DLC on November 30.

View it below:

Kirby: Star Allies is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch.

