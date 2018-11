Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match DX Announced for Switch - News

posted 10 hours ago

Bandai-Namco have revealed that Girls Und Panzer: Dream Tank Match DX, an expanded version of their 2018-released PS4 tie-in to the popular anime series, will be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019 in Japan.

The new release will include new tanks and characters from Girls und Pazner: Das Finale Part 1.

An overseas release was not announced, but an Asian-English version is available for PS4 meaning there's a good possibility of seeing this one in English in some form.

