Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet Announced for PS4/Switch - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 10 hours ago / 957 Views
Publisher Koei-Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have today announced Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet for PS4 and Switch, which is due out on the 20th of March, 2019 in Japan.
The title is an expanded version of the 2016-released Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 games available for PS4 & Vita. New character Misaki from the PC game Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Venus Vacation will be included in the playable characters, but further additions beyond this were not detailed.
At present, only a Japanese release has been announced, although it's worth noting that the original PS4 & Vita titles received Asian-English versions but did not see a western release due to the developer expressing concern about the perception of its content for western audiences.
Good luck with Sony censoring
I wouldn't be surprised if the Switch version actually came to the US.
Hehe, rays of light overlapping half the picture at all times. In 4K on the Pro. ;-)
Comes with enhanced Sun effects of the PS4!
Did sony hire the conservative nintendo higher ups from the 00s?
"did not see a western release due to the developer expressing concern about the perception of its content for western audiences." Are they f'cking stupid? The game is not released in West for this stupid reason, forcing the players to buy the game on specialized shops and they continue their nonsense restrictions? WTF is wrong with video games those days?
It's getting back to a time when PC is limiting art and science in a way that's similar to the church in the dark ages, it's now deemed wrong to state there are physical and mental difference between the genders. To even discuss certain matters is now threading on taboo.
Want.
Great. Too bad westerns releases won't happen or will be heavily censored because of outcry by people who don't even play these games.
Can just use a Japanese switch eShop account to get that version.
