Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet Announced for PS4/Switch

/ 957 Views

posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Koei-Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have today announced Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet for PS4 and Switch, which is due out on the 20th of March, 2019 in Japan.

The title is an expanded version of the 2016-released Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 games available for PS4 & Vita. New character Misaki from the PC game Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Venus Vacation will be included in the playable characters, but further additions beyond this were not detailed.

At present, only a Japanese release has been announced, although it's worth noting that the original PS4 & Vita titles received Asian-English versions but did not see a western release due to the developer expressing concern about the perception of its content for western audiences.

