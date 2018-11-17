World End Syndrome Headed West in Spring 2019 for NS, PS4 - News

/ 208 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Arc System Works announced the mystery visual novel, World End Syndrome, will launch in North America and Europe in spring 2019 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Announced at #AnimeNYC, we will be bringing mystery adventure game #WorldEndSyndrome to the west on both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2019! pic.twitter.com/sxr6K857uH — Arc @ #AnimeNYC #835 (@ArcSystemWorksU) November 17, 2018

World End Syndrome launched in Japan on August 30 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles