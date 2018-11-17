Assassin's Creed Odyssey Sells an Estimated 1.4 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action role-playing game from publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Quebec - Assassin's Creed Odyssey - sold 1,401,405 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending October 6.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 1,015,572 units sold (72%), compared to 366,344 units sold on the Xbox One (26%) and 19,489 units on Windows PC (2%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 575,451 units sold (41%), compared to 533,279 units sold in Europe (38%) and 46,949 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 75,259 units in the UK, 117,602 units in Germany, and 99,714 units in France.

To compare, Assassin's Creed Origins sold 1,522,420 units in its first week on sale. First week sales are down eight percent for Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Sales are down for the PlayStation 4 version by 18,824 units, 97,717 units for the Xbox One version, and 4,474 units for the Windows PC version.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows worldwide on October 5.

