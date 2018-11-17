KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! DRPG Gets Japanese Release Date - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 4 hours ago / 274 Views
Entergram has revealed that its recently-announced Dungeon RPG based on the anime KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is set to release in Japan on March 28th, 2019, for PS4 and PSVita.
Famitsu has released the first screenshots of the game and a whole array of NSFW pre-order items. The story starts when Aqua finds a valuable magic stone. Eager for its power and value, Kazuma's party sets out on a journey to find similar stones.
The article specifies that the player can expect numerous event pictures throughout the story, and cut-in images during battles.
KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! The Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathered Adventurers, which is the game's full name, will cost ¥7980 for the standard and digital edition, and ¥9980 for the limited edition. Each pre-order comes with a bonus mini-game in which the player can train Aqua to become a perfect goddess.
Explooosion!
Unless NSFW has changed meaning, you usually don't have an issue with girls in bikinis or arms covering breasts. It's much more safe for work than a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at least.
2 Comments