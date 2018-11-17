Inti Creates Reveals New Dragon Marked for Death Information at Anime NYC - News

At a panel at Anime NYC, developer Inti Creates revealed new information about its upcoming Switch action-RPG, Dragon Marked for Death. This includes a postponed release date, confirmation of a physical version, and a brand new anime-style opening movie.

Inti Creates announced Dragon Marked for Death will be sold as two separate packs for $14.99 each. The Frontline Fighters pack will contain the Empress and Warrior characters, DPS and tank types that are more friendly to beginners. The Advanced Attackers pack will contain the Shinobi and Witch characters, which are more technical characters with higher skill ceilings that are geared towards more advanced users. Players can purchase whichever pack they like first, and then invest in the other pack as DLC should they choose to do so.

The developer also revealed it's working with publisher Nighthawk Interactive to produce a retail version of the game that will include all four characters. Nighthawk plans to launch the physical edition as close to the digital launch date as possible. Speaking of the digital date, it's been moved back from December 13 to January 31, 2019, to reduce the gap between digital and physical releases.

