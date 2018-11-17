New Nintendo Releases This Week - Warframe, Moto Racer 4 - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 20 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

November 20

Moto Racer 4

Storm Boy

Warframe

YouTubers Life OMG Edition

November 21

Desktop Soccer

November 22

Adventures of Bertram Fiddle Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement

ATV Drift & Tricks

Battery Jam

Bibi & Tina - Adventures with Horses

Bibi Blocksberg - Big Broom Race 3

Gem Crash

Ms. Splosion Man

Nighogg 2

Panda Hero

Party Hard

Please, Don't Touch Anything

Steamburg

Waku Waku Sweets

Word Sudoku by POWGI

Zeus Quests Remastered

