New Nintendo Releases This Week - Warframe, Moto Racer 4

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 20 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
November 20
- Moto Racer 4
- Storm Boy
- Warframe
- YouTubers Life OMG Edition
November 21
- Desktop Soccer
November 22
- Adventures of Bertram Fiddle Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Battery Jam
- Bibi & Tina - Adventures with Horses
- Bibi Blocksberg - Big Broom Race 3
- Gem Crash
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Nighogg 2
- Panda Hero
- Party Hard
- Please, Don't Touch Anything
- Steamburg
- Waku Waku Sweets
- Word Sudoku by POWGI
- Zeus Quests Remastered
