New PlayStation Releases This Week - Battlefield V, Beat Saber - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 55 minutes ago / 157 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 16 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics, PS4 — Digital
- Battlefield V, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Beat Saber, PS VR — Digital
- Bendy and the Ink Machine, PS4 — Digital
- Boxing Apocalypse, PS VR — Digital
- Crow: The Legend, PS4 — Digital
- Farming Simulator 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Flashback, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Gundemoniums, PS4 — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars, PS4 — Digital
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut, PS Vita — Digital
- Squishies, PS VR — Digital
- Storm Boy, PS4 — Digital
- Titanic VR, PS VR — Digital
- Youtubers Life, PS4 — Digital
Guess it might be time to start the Spiderman DLC at the start of december. They really should have bundled it all together and called it an expansion, get back to the old ways of DLC and away from the image as seen how successful it was for CDPR and somewhat Horizon ZD.
I'll be beating sabers left and right, up and down come Tuesday. I can't wait.
