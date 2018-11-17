New PlayStation Releases This Week - Battlefield V, Beat Saber - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 16 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics, PS4 — Digital

Battlefield V, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Beat Saber, PS VR — Digital

Bendy and the Ink Machine, PS4 — Digital

Boxing Apocalypse, PS VR — Digital

Crow: The Legend, PS4 — Digital

Farming Simulator 19, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Flashback, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Gundemoniums, PS4 — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars, PS4 — Digital

Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut, PS Vita — Digital

Squishies, PS VR — Digital

Storm Boy, PS4 — Digital

Titanic VR, PS VR — Digital

Youtubers Life, PS4 — Digital

