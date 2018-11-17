New Xbox Releases This Week - Battlefield V, Farming Simulator 19 - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 12 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Battlefield V Standard Edition

Farming Simulator 19

Youtubers Life: OMG Edition

Bendy and the Ink Machine

ATV Drift & Tricks: Definitive Edition

Storm Boy

NeuroBloxs

Eternal

Steamworld Dig 2

I Am The Hero

World of One

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics

