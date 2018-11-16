Nomura: Final Fantasy VII Remake Development is 'Progressing Favorably' - News

Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura speaking with Famitsu stated that the development on the game is progressing well.

"As I said at E3, development is progressing favorably," said Nomura. He did add that Square Enix's PR is focused on Kingdom Hearts III and after that it will focus on Final Fantasy VII Remake.





Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.

Thanks Kotaku.

