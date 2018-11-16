Nomura: Final Fantasy VII Remake Development is 'Progressing Favorably' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 522 Views
Final Fantasy VII Remake director Tetsuya Nomura speaking with Famitsu stated that the development on the game is progressing well.
"As I said at E3, development is progressing favorably," said Nomura. He did add that Square Enix's PR is focused on Kingdom Hearts III and after that it will focus on Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.
Thanks Kotaku.
I just hope we get a new trailer soon. We haven't seen anything from this game for years now. At least Kingdom Heart 3 is releasing soon then they'll be able to focus on getting this out.
As long as it's not like Final Fantasy XIII.
You have to wonder if this is even still going o PS4. If it's a multi part game, does the PS4 get all 3? Just part 1? Where does PS5 fit into this? I'll start listening more when we at least get a gameplay demo.
I don't believe him. This is starting to feel like VsXIII all over again.
Lies.
i believe him, kingdom hearts is on the way, so i understand that the keep new information for ffviir back, ffviir was announced to esrly, that is for sure and big aaa games need much time nowadays, but i think next year will be the year of KH3 and FFVIIR
