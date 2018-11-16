Square Enix Announces Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Expansion - News

Square Enix announced the next expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will be called Shadowbringers and will launch in early summer 2019.

Here is an overview of the expansion:

What awaits the Liberator?

Tension grips the land as six nations now stand allied against the Imperial armies of Garlemald.

With the threat of war on the horizon, the Warrior of Light comes face to face with an old enemy seemingly risen from the ashes—Zenos.

Could this impending conflict serve as a catalyst for an eighth and final umbral era?

It is time, once and for all…

To take down the Garlean Empire!

Key Plot Point No. 1

With the fall of the Scions, what will become of the Warrior of Light and the allied armies?

Key Plot Point No. 2

The First Emperor: Solus Zos Galvus

Elidibus: An Ascian with the Face of Zenos

Key Plot Point No. 3

The Warrior of Light must become the Warrior of Darness!

