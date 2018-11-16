Just Cause 4 Gets Deep Dive Trailer - News

Square Enix and Avalanche Studios have released a new cinematic trailer for Just Cause 4 called Deep Dive.

Here is an overview of the game:

Just Cause 4 introduces a new adrenaline-fuelled chapter for rogue agent Rico Rodriguez. After Rico lands in Solís to uncover the truth behind his father’s death, he will be fighting the ruthless Black Hand militia in extreme conditions; led by the ruthless Gabriela, this is Rico’s ultimate challenge. A storm is approaching; are you ready to bring the thunder?

Just Cause 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 4.

