Marble It Up! Out Now on PC, Headed to PS4, Xbox One - News

/ 277 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Bad Habit Productions announced Marble It Up! is now available for Windows PC via Steam for $19.99, and is also coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the future. It originally launched for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in September.

View the Steam launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Marble It Up! is the joyful, bouncing marble game you’ve been waiting for. Jump, boost and roll through 50 awesome levels of kinetic platforming puzzles with custom-built marble physics, racing the clock past moving platforms, icy terrain, gravity-bending surfaces and more. Grab power-ups to launch into the air, slow time and glide to the finish line through mind-bendingly psychedelic worlds, discovering secret collectibles and unlocking stunning new marbles.

Watch and compete against the ghosts of your own best times plus those of friends and the world’s top players on the online leaderboards with Marble It Up!’s dynamic replay system. Your wits and reflexes will be tested in a challengingly rewarding experience running beautifully in vibrant 60 frames per second color.

Additionally, Marble It Up! arrives on Steam with a robust level editor so players can create, share and play their own incredible marble maps with the world through Steam Workshop. Standout creations may even be featured in the game’s best-of-the-best curated community map chapter. New game modes, multiplayer, and bonus levels are also expected to be added in free future content updates.

Marble It Up! is a collaboration between several independent studios, spearheaded by Bad Habit Productions and developed by The Engine Company, Alvios, Arcturus Interactive, and Shapes and Lines. The team unites talent and experience from titles like Starsiege: Tribes, Tribes II, Marble Blast Gold, Marble Blast Ultra, the Torque Game Engine, Social City, QuiVr, Disney City Girl, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles