Rumor: Disc-Less Xbox One Coming in 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 350 Views
Microsoft is planning to release a new Xbox One S console in 2019 without a disc drive, according to e report from Thurrott.com. The plan is to sell the console for $199 or less.
Owners of Xbox One games on disc will be able to trade them in for a digital code at participating retailers, such as the Microsoft Store, as part of the disc-to-digital program.
The report also states Microsoft plans on releasing its next generation Xbox console in 2020 or later. Microsoft is looking to decide if it will have a disc drive or not.
This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Microsoft.
Why would people that own enough copy of Xbox games that they need to convert them.. not already own an Xb1? Why would they convert their XB1 or XB1s to one that is the same.. just with less options? That is a straight downgrade with no upside.
Because then you won't be able to sell them anymore, indirectly benefitting MS.
Seems like Microsoft is trying their "always online/no used game sales" game another time.
Save $50 and no discs? No thanks, i rather have the option of borrowing games from my friends and i also like to have the option to buy games on discs.
And sell the game afterwards.
Finally, the Indrema L600 lives!
Id do this and see how much more/less it sells compared to the Xbox One S (with the disc drive) Then with public reception in mind they can decide whether or not they should remove the disc drive for the next gen xbox. Personally id want to keep it. Even though i get 90% of my games digitally now, i still like the option of using discs and also i use it to play my x360 games backwards compatible.
