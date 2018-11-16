Rumor: Disc-Less Xbox One Coming in 2019 - News

Microsoft is planning to release a new Xbox One S console in 2019 without a disc drive, according to e report from Thurrott.com. The plan is to sell the console for $199 or less.

Owners of Xbox One games on disc will be able to trade them in for a digital code at participating retailers, such as the Microsoft Store, as part of the disc-to-digital program.





The report also states Microsoft plans on releasing its next generation Xbox console in 2020 or later. Microsoft is looking to decide if it will have a disc drive or not.

This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Microsoft.

