Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! Out Now - News

/ 180 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have released Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on the Nintendo Switch.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Get ready for an all-new adventure with a familiar song, Trainers! Revisiting Kanto with Pikachu and Eevee has us feeling nostalgic, so we decided to take a walk down memory lane. Sing along if you know the words (who doesn’t?!) and get ready to team up with Pikachu or Eevee in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles