SMITE Coming to the Switch, Cross-Play Coming to NS, X1, PC in 2019

Hi-Rez Studios announced the MOBA game, SMITE, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. You can pre-order the Founder's Pack now on the eShop. You will then be able to participate in Early Access on January 24th.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

The Founder's Pack includes the following:

Ultimate God Pack – Receive instant access to every God in the game, as well as unlocking every future God when they are released.

Dragon Empress Scylla – Summon the power of dragons as Dragon Empress Scylla! This skin is available only on Nintendo Switch!

Dashing Deceiver Loki – Play as the Trickster God, Loki, in his fan-favorite skin, Dashing Deceiver.

400 Gems – Instantly unlock gems to start building your skin collection.

Exclusive, guaranteed access to the SMITE on Switch closed Beta – Coming January 24, 2019!

Hi-Rez Studios also announced cross-play and cross progression wil lbe coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC versions of the game in 2019. There was no mention of the PlayStation 4 version.

