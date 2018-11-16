Bandai Namco Vancouver Shutting Down

Bandai Namco Vancouver Shutting Down - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 290 Views

Bandai Namco Senior Vice President Landon Nguyen announced via Twitter that Bandai Namco Vancouver will be shutting down.

A small skeleton crew will remain on to help support Tekken Mobile.

The studio was founded in March 2013 and helped develop mobile titles such as Tekken Mobile, Pac-Man 256, Pac-Man Bounce and Tap My Katamari.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.