Bandai Namco Vancouver Shutting Down - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco Senior Vice President Landon Nguyen announced via Twitter that Bandai Namco Vancouver will be shutting down.

A small skeleton crew will remain on to help support Tekken Mobile.

Iâ€™m sad to announce that as of today Bandai Namco Studios Vancouver will be shutting down. I want to thank everyone who came with us on this journey. We shipped some awesome experiences together. Thank you to all the fans who supported our games and our studio #gamedev — Landon Nguyen (@Arc9ine) November 16, 2018

A small skeleton crew is staying on. Unsure of future plans though sorry! — Landon Nguyen (@Arc9ine) November 16, 2018

The studio was founded in March 2013 and helped develop mobile titles such as Tekken Mobile, Pac-Man 256, Pac-Man Bounce and Tap My Katamari.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles