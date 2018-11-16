Kill la Kill the Game: IF Gets Over 20 Minutes of Gameplay Footage - News

Arc System Works has released over 20 minutes of new gameplay footage for Kill la Kill the Game: IF showcasing Nonon Jakuzure, Houka Inumuta, Uzu Sanageyama, and Ira Gamagoori.

Kill la Kill the Game: IF will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC worldwide in 2019.

Thanks Gematsu.

