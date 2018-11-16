Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 SSGSS Broly DLC Announced - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

The latest issue of V-Jump revealed SSGSS Broly will be a playable character in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 via DLC that launches this winter.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

