DayZ Shifts 4 Million Copies, Beta Content Coming to Xbox One - News

/ 415 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Last week open world survival game DayZ finally moved into its beta phase, 5 years after it first became available. One week on, developer Bohemia Interactive welcomed its four millionth survivor.

Players are apparently returning to the game after taking a step away, so hopefully this is an indicator that Bohemia Interactive has made significant improvements to the title.

Or as Eugen Harton, DayZ's Lead Producer put it:

"Our existing community is slowly coming back into the game after taking a break. We have dozens of community servers opening again and experimenting with early mods. We've more than doubled our daily active players count after the PC BETA, and that's with a game that still needs a lot of polishing and bug fixes. "

Xbox One users only have to wait until next week to get the same content that was introduced to PC players in the beta, including base building and improved vehicle simulation, but no modding support. This is set to be the biggest content update since the roll out to Xbox One back in August.

The full version of the game is set to roll out next year. DayZ is currently on sale on Xbox Early Access, with 15% off until November 26, and has been available via Steam Early Access since 2013.

More Articles