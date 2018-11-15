Nintendo and Microsoft Will Attend E3 2019 - News

Sony announced earlier it was skipping E3 2019, which is the first time in 24 years PlayStation will not be at the show. Nintendo and Microsoft have released statements that they will be attending the show next year.

"E3 is an outstanding opportunity for us to share new games and experiences with fans and business partners from across the globe," said Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime. "Every year, we discuss what will be the best way for us to take advantage of the next E3 show in order to bring smiles to people’s faces."

Microsoft's Phil Spencer in a statement said, "E3 is an incredible platform to showcase the vibrancy and creativity of the video game industry. The ESA continues to expand the event’s reach to fans and the industry, both in attendance and online, and we look forward to what’s ahead at E3 2019."

Also confirmed to be at E3 2019 is Activision, Ubisoft, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

E3 2019 will take place in Los Angeles from June 11 to 13.

