RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Release Date Revealed for Switch - News

Publisher Atari announced RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Europe on November 29 and in North America on December 13.





Here is an overview of the game:

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures brings the legendary RollerCoaster Tycoon series into the next generation—combining classic RollerCoaster Tycoon gameplay with the modernized user experience of the critically acclaimed mobile title RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch, all customized for the unique features of the Nintendo Switch. Build your entertainment empire in three distinct game modes—classic Campaign, tricky Scenarios, and the open Sandbox. Over 200 wonderfully wacky rides, restaurants, shops, and decorations ensure parks burst with action, and the intuitive coaster builder lets you create wild, death-defying coasters with ease. Play it on your TV or on-the-go—it’s never been so easy to become a RollerCoaster Tycoon!

Key Features:

Exciting Game Modes: Create outrageous parks in three different fun-filled modes – Campaign, Scenario, and Sandbox.

Create outrageous parks in three different fun-filled modes – Campaign, Scenario, and Sandbox. Thrill Rides: Place seven types of fully customizable roller coasters in your park–Wooden, Steel, Winged, Hyper, Inverted, Dive, and Accelerator.

Place seven types of fully customizable roller coasters in your park–Wooden, Steel, Winged, Hyper, Inverted, Dive, and Accelerator. Intuitive Management System: Streamlined management and easy-to-use tools make RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures the most accessible entry in the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise, and a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch.

Streamlined management and easy-to-use tools make RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures the most accessible entry in the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise, and a perfect fit for the Nintendo Switch. Personalize your Park: Pick from over 50 vivid colors to customize rides, roller coasters, shops, and restaurants.

Pick from over 50 vivid colors to customize rides, roller coasters, shops, and restaurants. Park Landscaping: Modify your land with path, foliage, and river tiles.

Modify your land with path, foliage, and river tiles. Immersive Environments: Build incredible parks in four distinctive locations–Alpine, Moon, Canyon, and Tropics.

Build incredible parks in four distinctive locations–Alpine, Moon, Canyon, and Tropics. Attractions Galore: Choose from over 200 wacky rides, restaurants, shops and decorations for your park, from the humble Merry-go-Round to the death-defying Roto-Drop, all featuring advanced shaders and effects.

Choose from over 200 wacky rides, restaurants, shops and decorations for your park, from the humble Merry-go-Round to the death-defying Roto-Drop, all featuring advanced shaders and effects. Intuitive JoyCon or Touchscreen Controls give you the freedom to play the way you want.

give you the freedom to play the way you want. Seamless play between dock mode and handheld mode lets you play anywhere!

between dock mode and handheld mode lets you play anywhere! Runs at 1080P at 30FPS docked, and 720P at 30FPS in handheld mode.

