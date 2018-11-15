Sony Skipping E3 2019, Looking at "New and Familiar Ways to Engage Our Community" - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 3 hours ago / 635 Views
In an interview with Game Informer, Sony Interactive Entertainment have revealed that they will not be attending E3 in 2019 - this includes both a press event or an off-site event. The information was confirmed in a similar statement to Polygon.
“As the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community,” the statement from Sony reads. “PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.”
When asked about whether the company had any plans at all around E3, PlayStation's senior vice president of communications, Jennifer Clark, stated "We will not activate or hold a press conference around E3."
This would make the first year in its history that Sony's PlayStation brand has not been represented at the event and comes hot on the heels of the news that the company will also not be holding a PlayStation Experience conference this year.
very strange to announce this right now, I mean.... before the holiday season, even if it causes the slightest bit of concern to one of the millions of people over the holidays who might be planning to buy a PS4 this is going to cost a few sales while some thrifty folk (who have to be the only ones left without a PS4 at this stage) sit on their hands and wait to see why Sony is breaking a 2 and a half decade tradition of being at E3.
Yeah, the timing really don't make sense, they could've easily waited till next year to announce this.
Saywhaaa-!?!?
I'm really disappointed. One thing I look forward to every year are the MS and Sony press conferences at E3. What the heck are they thinking?
From the announcement it's pretty clear there's going to be at least one replacement. One definite ne being a big 25th anniversary PSX in December.
No PS5 Reveal in 2019?
2019 is the 25th anniversary of PlayStation, so I think there's a chance they'll reveal it on PSX 2019.
Cool if its revealed in PSX
Oh boy... with the awkward as hell E3 showing this year and now this announcement, I'm not liking this 'innovative' and 'experimental' Sony.
