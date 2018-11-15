Sony Skipping E3 2019, Looking at "New and Familiar Ways to Engage Our Community" - News

In an interview with Game Informer, Sony Interactive Entertainment have revealed that they will not be attending E3 in 2019 - this includes both a press event or an off-site event. The information was confirmed in a similar statement to Polygon.

“As the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community,” the statement from Sony reads. “PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.”

When asked about whether the company had any plans at all around E3, PlayStation's senior vice president of communications, Jennifer Clark, stated "We will not activate or hold a press conference around E3."

This would make the first year in its history that Sony's PlayStation brand has not been represented at the event and comes hot on the heels of the news that the company will also not be holding a PlayStation Experience conference this year.

