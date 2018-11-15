Sunset Overdrive Launches for PC on November 16 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Insomniac Games announced Sunset Overdrive will launch for Windows 10 PC on November 16.

View the Windows 10 PC launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The city’s overrun with mutants. Problem? Not for you. Sunset Overdrive is an open-world playground of post-apocalyptic possibilities. Vault, grind & wall-run while using a deadly & unconventional arsenal. With hyper-agility, unique weapons, & customizable abilities, it rewrites the rules of shooters while delivering an irreverent adventure.

