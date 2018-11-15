Reggie Fils-Aime Wouldn't Rule Out An N64 Classic - News

Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime in an interview with Kotaku was asked about the possibility of a Nintendo 64 Classic. He said that it currently isn't in the plan, but wouldn't rule it out.

"I would not ever rule something out," said Fils-Aime when asked about an N64 Classic. "But what I can tell you is certainly that’s not in our planning horizon."

"We were clear when we did the first two Classic series that, for us, these were limited time opportunities that were a way for us as a business to bridge from the conclusion of Wii U as a hardware system to the launch of Nintendo Switch," he said. "That was the very strategic reason we launched the NES Classic system."

