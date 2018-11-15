Reggie Fils-Aime: Metroid Prime 4 is 'Well in Development' - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime in an interview with Mashable discussed Metroid Prime 4. While the company is not ready to announce a release date, he did say development is coming along.

"Internally, we have expectations about when [Metroid Prime 4] is going to be released," said Fils-Aime. "We haven’t announced it, but yeah, the game is well in development."





"Typically six months to maybe a year out is what we like to do, but there are times for strategic reasons that we believe it's important to message that a game is coming," he said about when to announce a release date for a game.

"We did that years and years ago with Zelda. We were messaging a new Zelda experience back during the days of the Wii U... It really depends on the game, it depends on the type of development that it's going through, and it depends on how we feel the consumer is going to respond to the particular message."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

