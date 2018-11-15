Xbox Live Black Friday Deals Starts Now for Gold Members - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Xbox Live Gold members starting today, have a four day exclusive head start to the Black Friday deals during the Black Friday Gold Early Access sale.

Xbox Live Gold members get a 75 percent discount, while non-Gold members will get a 65 percent discount when the sale starts for them.

Check out the complete list of deals here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

