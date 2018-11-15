Lucius III Lands on Steam December 13 - News

Shiver Games announced Lucius III will launch for Windows PC via Steam on December 13.

Lucius is back. This time he returns to his old neighborhood of Winter Hill. Through trials and tribulations we will finally see where the road takes him.

It's a difficult one. For the first time, his choices come to question.

Is it finally time to end it all?

Experience an In-depth and carefully crafted story, which takes the player through a wide range of emotional experiences.

Feel the full experience of playing the villain protagonist.

Experience the atmospheric and detailed environments.

Use powerful magical abilities to help your cause.

Over 20 tracks of original music that compliments to the atmosphere of the game.

Investigate the past and secrets of Winter Hill and its inhabitants

