Battery Jam Gets North America Release Date for Switch - News

Developer Halseo announced Battery Jam will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on November 22 in North America for $14.99. A release date in Europe has not been announced yet.

Here is an overview of the game:

Battery Jam is a local multiplayer game of competitive territorial mayhem! Use the boombox to smash your opponents, capture their tiles, and dominate the arena! Choose one of four Jammers and compete to have the most tiles at the end of every match! Take on your friends or play alone in Free-for-All or Team mode across eight levels!

Key Features:

Battle your friends in Free-for-All or buddy up for Team Mode!

Pit yourself against AI bots in any game mode or variation! Use them to learn the game, to have fun on your own, or to fill out a match with friends!

Compete in different game modes like Original Territorial Mayhem, Classic Deathmatch. and more!

Tweak the way you play with a dozen settings, including Infinite Energy, Match Length, and Fast Mode!

Play on a eight different levels for a unique experience in each match!

