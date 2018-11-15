Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Rated in Australia - News

/ 306 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission has been rated by the Australian Classification board.





The Nintendo Switch title has currently only been confirmed to release in Japan in 2019. The rating in Australia suggests Bandai Namco is interested in releasing the game in other regions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles