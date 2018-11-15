Killer7 Out Now on Steam - News

Publisher NIS America announced Killer7 is available now for Windows PC via Steam for $19.99. It is currently discounted to $17.99 until November 22.

Here is an overview of the game:

From the minds of iconoclast writer and director Suda51 (Goichi Suda), and legendary directors Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Shinji Mikami, killer7 returns for the first time in over 13 years! From the renowned studio Grasshopper Manufacture, Ltd. comes a cult classic adventure game that cemented the studio’s international fame and recognition.

Dive into a dark world of underground assassins in a tale of revenge as Harman Smith, a man who manifests seven deadly personalities into the real world, known as the killer7. Take control of this distinct murderers’ row as they hunt down the sinister Kun Lan, to stop his plan of world dominance, and end his organization of deadly suicide bombers known as “Heaven Smile.”

killer7 chronicles the connection between two men whose intertwined path develop into a compelling tale of revenge and altering personas, propelling players into the consciousness of one man, Harman Smith and his seven different personalities.

Your goal: stop Heaven Smile, a group responsible for a wave of indiscriminate violence that is plaguing the world. Unique characters, complex story, and dark imagery presented with striking cel-shaded graphics are all the essential ingredients for this classic title.

Key Features:

Multiple Personalities – Take control of Harman’s distinct seven personalities, each with their own appearance, personality, weapon of choice and special ability.

– Take control of Harman’s distinct seven personalities, each with their own appearance, personality, weapon of choice and special ability. A Sinister Foe – Face off against the “Heaven Smile” organization in a unique combination of first and third-person shooting mechanics.

– Face off against the “Heaven Smile” organization in a unique combination of first and third-person shooting mechanics. Killer Moves – Utilize the full host of killer7’s special abilities to reveal secrets and solve puzzles.

– Utilize the full host of killer7’s special abilities to reveal secrets and solve puzzles. Your Pick – Switch between personalities at will to best tackle every encounter.

– Switch between personalities at will to best tackle every encounter. A Dark Path Await s – Follow a deeply engaging storyline brought to you by one of the highly acclaimed creators of all time, Suda51.

s – Follow a deeply engaging storyline brought to you by one of the highly acclaimed creators of all time, Suda51. A New Look – Optimized for PC, now experience the cult classic like it never has before!

– Optimized for PC, now experience the cult classic like it never has before! A Killer Style – A timeless visual style that wowed audiences from its first reveal, perfectly ported to modern machines.

