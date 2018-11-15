Luminous Productions Character Modeler Resume Lists 'New AAA Title for PS5' - News

posted 2 hours ago

The 3D character modeler at Luminous Productions Tomohiro Tokoro on his LinkedIn resume previously listed a "new AAA title for PS5" in development.

The resume also lists a "new mobile title for China," as well as expansions for Final Fantasy XV, including the three cancelled episodes.





Square Enix recently announced Luminous Production is focusing development on a "completely new AAA title."

Thanks Gematsu via ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

