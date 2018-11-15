THQ Nordic Acquires Expeditions IP, Third Game in Development - News

posted 2 hours ago

THQ Nordic announced it has acquired the rights to the Expeditions IP from Logic Artists. The acquisition includes Expeditions: Conquistador, Expeditions: Viking, and the DLC for both games.

Logic Artists and THQ Nordic have agreed to develop a third game set in the Expeditions universe.

